It's important we keep our heads in a bid to retain the Gibson Cup, says Larne chief Tiernan Lynch after being named as Manager of the Month for January

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch has been named as the NIFWA Manager of the Month for January.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 11th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
The Invermen enjoyed a superb January, with a 100% record in Sports Direct Premiership beating Crusaders, Dungannon Swifts and Newry City without conceding a goal.

Larne also knocked H&W Welders out of the Irish Cup but their crowning glory was a 2-1 win over Glentoran in the final of the County Antrim Shield.

Lynch said: "January is all about finding consistency and building a bit of momentum. I think we've managed to do that. Winning the County Antrim Shield again was a nice added extra.

"In the league, there's still a long way to go with 11 games left to play. We will have good days and bad days between now and May - the important thing is you keep your head."

