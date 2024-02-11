It's important we keep our heads in a bid to retain the Gibson Cup, says Larne chief Tiernan Lynch after being named as Manager of the Month for January
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Invermen enjoyed a superb January, with a 100% record in Sports Direct Premiership beating Crusaders, Dungannon Swifts and Newry City without conceding a goal.
Larne also knocked H&W Welders out of the Irish Cup but their crowning glory was a 2-1 win over Glentoran in the final of the County Antrim Shield.
Lynch said: "January is all about finding consistency and building a bit of momentum. I think we've managed to do that. Winning the County Antrim Shield again was a nice added extra.
"In the league, there's still a long way to go with 11 games left to play. We will have good days and bad days between now and May - the important thing is you keep your head."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.