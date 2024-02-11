Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Invermen enjoyed a superb January, with a 100% record in Sports Direct Premiership beating Crusaders, Dungannon Swifts and Newry City without conceding a goal.

Larne also knocked H&W Welders out of the Irish Cup but their crowning glory was a 2-1 win over Glentoran in the final of the County Antrim Shield.

Lynch said: "January is all about finding consistency and building a bit of momentum. I think we've managed to do that. Winning the County Antrim Shield again was a nice added extra.