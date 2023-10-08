News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

'It's nice to be recognised for scoring a few goals,' says Cliftonville striker Ben Wilson after being named Player of the Month for September

Cliftonville striker Ben Wilson has won the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month prize for September.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 8th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The former Brighton & Hove Albion forward hit six goals in all competitions during the month for Jim Magilton’s team – including back-to-back doubles in the wins over Ballymena United and Coleraine.

Wilson has formed a strong relationship on the pitch with Rory Hale and says he’s learning off talismanic Reds striker Joe Gormley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s nice to be recognised for scoring a few goals and helping the team. I couldn’t do this without my team-mates and I have to thank them.

Cliftonville striker Ben Wilson has been named as the NIFWA Player of the Month for SeptemberCliftonville striker Ben Wilson has been named as the NIFWA Player of the Month for September
Cliftonville striker Ben Wilson has been named as the NIFWA Player of the Month for September
Most Popular

“Jim’s been brilliant. I worked with him at Club NI and when he got in contact with me, I was really impressed by what he was trying to do, and I really wanted to play senior football. That was a big part of it and I’m really enjoying it at Cliftonville."

The September runner-up was Danny Purkis, while Joel Cooper took third spot.

Related topics:CliftonvilleBrightonColeraine