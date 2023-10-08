'It's nice to be recognised for scoring a few goals,' says Cliftonville striker Ben Wilson after being named Player of the Month for September
and live on Freeview channel 276
The former Brighton & Hove Albion forward hit six goals in all competitions during the month for Jim Magilton’s team – including back-to-back doubles in the wins over Ballymena United and Coleraine.
Wilson has formed a strong relationship on the pitch with Rory Hale and says he’s learning off talismanic Reds striker Joe Gormley.
“It’s nice to be recognised for scoring a few goals and helping the team. I couldn’t do this without my team-mates and I have to thank them.
“Jim’s been brilliant. I worked with him at Club NI and when he got in contact with me, I was really impressed by what he was trying to do, and I really wanted to play senior football. That was a big part of it and I’m really enjoying it at Cliftonville."
The September runner-up was Danny Purkis, while Joel Cooper took third spot.