Portadown manager Niall Currie believes all five January signings helped give his side a freshness in the Irish Cup win at Carrick Rangers.

Currie immediately handed debuts to Jack Henderson, TJ Murray, Ciaran Dobbin, Jamie Browne and Zach Barr for the contest but found themselves 1-0 behind on five minutes as Danny Purkis converted from close-range.

However, the visitors equalised on 22 minutes as Henderson’s free-kick was flicked on by Browne and ex-Newington striker Barr prodded the ball home from close range.

On a cold afternoon in Carrickfergus, both teams would have chances before extra-time as Ben Tilney saw a fierce drive being palmed away by Ports stopper Aaron Hogg, whilst at the other end, Browne would be denied a debut goal by the post following a low effort.

Portadown manager Niall Currie watched his side beat Carrick Rangers on penalties in the Irish Cup

Extra-time also failed to yield any goals meaning penalties would have to decide the winner.

Purkis would miss first for Carrick as Portadown were successful from all five attempts to book a sixth round date with Bangor in the next round.

"I think the new signings coming in gave us real energy and life about the team,” said Currie.

"People had been pointing fingers about our recent results, but we were off our feet.

"They brought great energy to our team especially when you think TJ Murray has hardly played this season I thought he was outstanding.

"Jack Henderson is a wee controller, and in Dobbin you have a third man runner at 10 and then obviously Zach Barr and Jamie Browne...I was very pleased with all of them.

"We lost Paul McElroy and it didn't work out with Eoin Bradley so we lost a focal point in attack for a long period of time.

"We missed having someone who could hold the ball up, bring people into the game and give us physicality.

"But we saw with Zach until he tired late on he held it up, won his headers and played fantastically. Every team needs a player like that."

After recent run of indifferent results, Currie dedicated the Cup victory to the supporters as they aim to return to the top flight next season.

He added: "For me days like today are for supporters.

"It was a bit of a free hit for us, but you're not on a free hit at Portadown when you've lost two games in a row.

"If we had lost today the talk would have been it's now three defeats in a row, but I thought it was a wonderful opportunity for us coming here today and if we got ourselves right we would have a real chance, and that's how it panned out.

"I know people are sitting thinking we should be strolling the league, but anyone who knows football doesn't come out with those comments.