Tanya Oxtoby has named her Northern Ireland squad for the Nations League double-header against Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina

Experienced campaigner Laura Rafferty has returned to the Northern Ireland women's squad for the upcoming Nations League double-header against Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Rangers Women defender missed the last international window due to injury as Northern Ireland drew and beat Romania.

Furthermore, veteran Newcastle United Women attacking midfielder Rachel Furness is also included in the 24-strong squad after receiving a late call-up for the League B Group 1 home match against the Romanians in April.

Uncapped Glentoran Women midfielder Aimee Kerr, who turns 19 at the end of May, has retained her place in Oxtoby’s squad after receiving a first senior call-up last month.

Uncapped 19-year-old Linfield Women defender Abi Sweetlove has kept her place in the panel, too.

Included in the senior squad for the first time is 16-year-old goalkeeper Abbie Smith, who signed for Manchester City Women from Crusaders Strikers in March. Smith was brought in to train with the squad last month but is now officially part of the panel.

Northern Ireland are set to play unbeaten Group B1 leaders Poland, who have earned 10 points from their four games, on Friday, May 30 at Seaview in Belfast (KO 7pm).

It’s a top-of-the-table clash as Oxtoby’s side currently lie second in the group with seven points from their four matches to date.

Northern Ireland are due to face third-placed Bosnia and Herzegovina in their final B1 game in Zenica on Tuesday, June 3 (KO 6pm BST). The Bosnians have amassed four points so far.

Glentoran midfielder Chloe McCarron and Nottingham Forest Women striker Casey Howe both remain unavailable as they continue their recovery from injuries.

When for her thoughts on the squad announcement, Oxtoby said: “It’s pretty consistent from the last window...obviously Rachel Furness came in as a late addition due to sickness in the squad.

"I think she’s been playing well for her club and she added a fair bit in terms of her experience and her versatility.

"I think everybody has been playing well, we’ve had some really good performances as a group, so from our point of view, it’s really exciting.

"Especially the kids as they came in and did a great job...they are all playing really well and they add a lot of quality to our group.

"I’m really excited to see them and young Abbie (Smith) the goalkeeper coming in is really exciting.”

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers – Jackie Burns (Calgary Wild), Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusaders Strikers), Abbie Smith (Manchester City Women).

Defenders - Rebecca Holloway, Rebecca McKenna and Ellie Mason (all Birmingham City Women), Laura Rafferty (Rangers Women), Rachel Dugdale (Blackburn Rovers Women), Abi Sweetlove (Linfield Women).

Midfielders - Louise McDaniel and Brenna McPartlan (both Burnley Women), Nadene Caldwell and Aimee Kerr (both Glentoran Women), Joely Andrews (Hearts Women), Megan Bell (Nottingham Forest Women), Connie Scofield (Sheffield United Women, on loan from London City Lionesses), Rachel Furness (Newcastle United Women).