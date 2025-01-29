Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glenavon ace Jack Malone says the decision to sign a new long-term deal at Mourneview Park was “a no-brainer”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder pledged his future to the club on Wednesday, where he has made 97 appearances since joining from Derry City in July 2022.

In a social media statement, Glenavon said they were delighted to maintain the services of a player who has “proven time and again to be a consistent and integral part of our squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malone joins the likes of Peter Campbell, Michael O’Connor, Mark Byrne and Barney McKeown in signing a new contract.

Jack Malone has extended his stay at Glenavon by signing a new long-term deal at Mourneview Park

When asked about his reason to stay at the club, Malone replied: “Once I spoke with the chairman and Paddy McLaughlin (manager) and heard about their exciting plans, I was keen to stay and I’m glad everything is sorted.

"It was an easy decision as Glenavon have big plans and I also have a coaching business away from football, so it was a no-brainer to sign a new deal.

"I would say I still have an ambition to play full-time football in the future but my full focus is on Glenavon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The new guys signing new deals shows what’s being done at the club. I would argue that Michael (O’Connor) and Peter (Campbell) are two of the best players in the league in their positions.

“Michael probably doesn’t get the plaudits he deserves. He is a valuable number nine as he holds the ball and brings others into play, as well as scoring goals. He is well thought of in our changing room.”

Since McLaughlin’s arrival at Glenavon in November, the men from County Armagh have emerged from relegation candidates to top-six contenders.

So, what has been the magic secret?

"It’s hard to put a finger on it,” Malone added.

"Paddy and his staff have driven standards and the competition for places is strong, so players are all chomping at the bit to be in the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The management team have great knowledge of the league but it’s only the start. They won’t allow us to put our foot off the gas and rightfully so.