James Murphy BEM: Linfield pay tribute to 'loyal and lifelong' supporter who sadly dies at the age of 96
North Antrim man James, who turned 96 on February 5, passed away in Antrim Area hospital at 10.20pm on Saturday (June 8).
Linfield stated that Mr Murphy will be “greatly missed” by other supporters and that he would rarely miss a game following his beloved club.
A full statement read: “A regular, well-known and popular figure at Linfield games since the 1950s, James enjoyed the monthly match day meetings of the Forever Blues group for our senior supporters.
“James was a distinguished, charming gentleman who lived a long, full and active life in the service of his family, community and country. His lifetime commitment to Linfield began when he was a constable with the RUC GC in Kesh RUC station where he met Harry Midgley who spoke about Linfield.
"James’ interest in his beloved Blues was kindled at this time. On his first weekend off he drove to Windsor Park from Kesh, an arduous journey at a time when there was no motorway. This ultimately led to four generations of the Murphy family becoming ardent, Linfield supporters.
“His love for Linfield shone through in all he did and he was thrilled to receive a home visit from club director Stephen Shaw and club ambassadors Alan Fraser and Eric Bowyer along with the Irish League and Irish Cup trophies several years ago.
“The deepest sympathy of everyone at Linfield FC is extended to James’ sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the rest of the family circle at this sad time.”
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday at 2.00pm in Ballyloughan Presbyterian Church, burial afterwards in Ballyweaney Presbyterian Graveyard.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.