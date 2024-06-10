Linfield have paid their respects to supporter James Murphy BEM (right), who has sadly passed away

Linfield Football Club have paid tribute to “distinguished, charming gentleman” after the sad passing of supporter James Murphy BEM.

North Antrim man James, who turned 96 on February 5, passed away in Antrim Area hospital at 10.20pm on Saturday (June 8).

Linfield stated that Mr Murphy will be “greatly missed” by other supporters and that he would rarely miss a game following his beloved club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A full statement read: “A regular, well-known and popular figure at Linfield games since the 1950s, James enjoyed the monthly match day meetings of the Forever Blues group for our senior supporters.

“James was a distinguished, charming gentleman who lived a long, full and active life in the service of his family, community and country. His lifetime commitment to Linfield began when he was a constable with the RUC GC in Kesh RUC station where he met Harry Midgley who spoke about Linfield.

"James’ interest in his beloved Blues was kindled at this time. On his first weekend off he drove to Windsor Park from Kesh, an arduous journey at a time when there was no motorway. This ultimately led to four generations of the Murphy family becoming ardent, Linfield supporters.

“His love for Linfield shone through in all he did and he was thrilled to receive a home visit from club director Stephen Shaw and club ambassadors Alan Fraser and Eric Bowyer along with the Irish League and Irish Cup trophies several years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The deepest sympathy of everyone at Linfield FC is extended to James’ sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the rest of the family circle at this sad time.”