Glentoran defender James Singleton is hoping the east Belfast side can go on a consistent run of form to help chase down the teams above them in the Sports Direct Premiership table.

Warren Feeney's men travel across the city to face Cliftonville this afternoon and go to Solitude in a buoyant mood after registering a 4-0 win against derby rivals Linfield last time out.

However, the Glens still find themselves double digits in terms of points behind the leaders - something which Singleton hopes he and his team-mates can address as soon as possible.

"There's obviously still a big gap between ourselves and the top of the league," he said.

Glentoran defender James Singleton has targeted a positive result this afternoon against Cliftonville

"We want to close that, and if we keep putting in performances like we did against Linfield we will close it.

"It's only December so there's a lot of football still to be played.

"We proved it against Linfield, we just have to keep it going now.

"There are more big games coming up and the three points against Linfield will mean nothing if we go and lose against Cliftonville.

"We need to go there and get another positive result."

Glentoran are currently in the midst of an injury crisis as several big stars remain absent from duty.

With a busy schedule between now and the New Year, Singleton hopes any returning bodies can help add competition for places at The Oval.

"When we get our injured players back it will give us a massive confidence boost going forward," he added.

"I was in the gym before the Linfield game and there was Rhys Marshall, Aidan Wilson, Seanan Clucas, Harry Murphy, Jay Donnelly, Bobby Burns and Marcus Kane and I thought to myself that was a great seven-a-side team there!

"Those players probably start for any other team in the league.

"When we get those boys back there's going to be some competition for places.

"That's what you need because at the minute when boys get injured you have to throw in the young lads, which is good for their development and we have a lot of quality young players here."

Cliftonville have won their last four Premiership fixtures and Singleton knows the Glens will have to be at their best to overcome Jim Magilton’s side.

He continued: "We probably have a bigger test at Solitude now.

"It's probably one of the most difficult places to go in the league and they are flying high at the minute.

"We have to carry the Linfield result into the game.

"I thought the whole forward line was superb last Friday.

"Niall came away with three assists and a goal, he was unplayable at times.

"There have been a few tough times for the fans this season so it was nice to give them a great performance against the Blues.

"The backing they give us when we are playing well and getting the results is the best in the league in my opinion.