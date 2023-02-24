Tavernier won a Championship and Challenge Cup double in his first season in Scotland but missed out on the Scottish Cup that same year when Rangers lost to Hibernian in the final.

The right-back had to wait a further five years before getting his hands on his first piece of major silverware but the joy over their 2021 title success was tempered by the fact they received the trophy in an empty stadium.

Rangers beat Hearts at Hampden in May last year days after missing out on the Europa League on penalties against Eintracht Frankfurt and the feeling of lifting the Scottish Cup has further whetted Tavernier's appetite for glory in Sunday's Viaplay Cup final against Celtic.

Rangers captain James Tavernier

Recalling the moment he finally got his hands on the Scottish Cup, the 31-year-old said: "It's a true honour and words can't really describe how much you feel. It's so much enjoyment. It's not just myself, it's the full team, the club, the fans, everyone's families who come to support and you just want to continue to give that.

"That's what we all signed up for to play for Rangers, to win trophies, and we will be doing everything possible on Sunday to make that happen.

"The first one was behind closed doors and the Scottish Cup final was in front of our fans and it was a different experience. It was amazing to do that in front of your own fans.

"To have that feeling, you just want to continue to have more of that and what a great opportunity we have to play in a cup final this early in the season and try and get our hands on it.

"Personally it would mean completing all three trophies. It's something I want to do and we have got a great opportunity to do that at the weekend."

Rangers have won 13 games and drawn the other, against Celtic, since former first-team coach Michael Beale returned to Ibrox to take over as manager.

