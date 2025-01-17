Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

James Teelan believes he has a point to prove after his stint at Crusaders failed to live up to expectations.

After starring on the wing for Newry City, the speedster was quickly snapped up by the Hatchetmen in May 2023 but his career in north Belfast failed to get going.

The Crossmaglen man spent the second half of last season on loan at Carrick Rangers but was released from his Crusaders contract in October.

A host of top-flight clubs were keen to secure his services but it was Portadown who won the race, with Teelan contributing two goals and an assist since making the move to Shamrock Park in the January transfer window.

Portadown winger James Teelan (left) has made a bright start to life at Shamrock Park since his January move

Despite making a strong start to his tenure at the Ports, the 22-year-old knows he needs to perform due to the squad depth at Niall Currie's disposal.

"There probably is a point to prove," he said.

"I just want to go out and play my football but I'm confident enough in my ability.

"I've signed until the end of the season to get me back into it after I left Crusaders. I've been enjoying Portadown and we'll see what happens.

"It's probably a good thing in a way because if you don't perform, then you'll be out.

"You're not always on edge but you know you're never in a comfortable place.

"It's a great time to be a player in the Irish League. The crowds and the publicity it's getting means it's a great time to be about it."

Fourth-placed Portadown welcome league leaders Linfield to Shamrock Park on Saturday afternoon as the Blues continue their pursuit of reclaiming the Gibson Cup.

The Ports have enjoyed a stellar campaign since their return to the top flight so far, with Teelan outlining that the ambition shown by Currie was one of the main reasons he joined as they aim to further cement their top-six credentials.

He added: "It will be massive. Linfield probably aren't playing their best but they're still well on top.

"It'll obviously be different but being at Portadown at the minute, there's no game that you're going into just to do well.

"You're going into it to get the three points and we believe that we can win.

"Portadown got a draw against Linfield at Shamrock Park earlier in the season, so we're going into it to win.

"The players they have like Kirk Millar and Joel Cooper...you can't keep their eyes off them for even a minute as they'll punish you.

“It’s a massive achievement for the club to be where they are, and for Dungannon as well.

“It’s always been the same top and bottom six in the table but it has not been like that this year and it’s refreshing for everyone to see clubs fighting near the top who wouldn't normally be there.