Coleraine have completed their second signing in as many days as striker Jamie McGonigle has made a move back to The Showgrounds.

The 27-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal with Oran Kearney’s side and returns after leaving the Bannsiders for Crusaders in 2019.

McGonigle would score 65 times in 179 appearances for Coleraine in his first spell and helped the club win the Irish Cup in 2018.

However, he would be lured from The Showgrounds as he joined Crusaders in 2019 before sealing a switch to Derry City in 2021.

During his time at the Candystripes, McGonigle would score in the 2022 FAI Cup win against Shelbourne and became the first Derry City player to score in five successive games since 1986.

Kearney believes McGonigle’s ruthlessness in front of goal will help the Bannsiders turn the tide after losing their last four Premiership games on the bounce.

He said: "We have spoken quite a bit about how the injury to Matthew Shevlin has hurt us in terms of scoring goals this season.

"We're creating chances at present and it's important we start putting the ball into the back of the net which Jamie can do.

"We said it in the summer that we need to add more goals and Jamie certainly has the pedigree to do that.

"Jamie was eager to come back to the club when we expressed our interest and that was really refreshing."