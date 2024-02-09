Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The full-back helped the Ports to an unbeaten month in the Playr-Fit Championship with wins over Dergview and H&W Welders. The Shamrock Park club also lifted the Mid-Ulster Cup, reached the final of the BetMcLean Cup and progressed in the Irish Cup during the first month of the year.

Chapman said: "January really couldn't have gone much better for us.

"It's helped us build a bit of momentum after a difficult time over Christmas.

NIFWA Chairman Michael Clarke presents Portadown's Lee Chapman with his January Championship Player of the Month award

"The Glenavon win in the League Cup semi-final was a massive win for us, as was the cup final against Dungannon but the league is what matters to us.