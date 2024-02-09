All Sections
'January couldn't have gone much better for us,' says Portadown's Lee Chapman as full-back wins NIFWA Championship Player of the Month award for January

Portadown defender Lee Chapman has been named as the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association's Championship Player of the Month for January.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 9th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
The full-back helped the Ports to an unbeaten month in the Playr-Fit Championship with wins over Dergview and H&W Welders. The Shamrock Park club also lifted the Mid-Ulster Cup, reached the final of the BetMcLean Cup and progressed in the Irish Cup during the first month of the year.

Chapman said: "January really couldn't have gone much better for us.

"It's helped us build a bit of momentum after a difficult time over Christmas.

NIFWA Chairman Michael Clarke presents Portadown's Lee Chapman with his January Championship Player of the Month award

"The Glenavon win in the League Cup semi-final was a massive win for us, as was the cup final against Dungannon but the league is what matters to us.

"On a personal level, I'm just enjoying my football again after a couple of difficult years. It's nice to get a prestigious award like this."

