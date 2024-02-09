'January couldn't have gone much better for us,' says Portadown's Lee Chapman as full-back wins NIFWA Championship Player of the Month award for January
The full-back helped the Ports to an unbeaten month in the Playr-Fit Championship with wins over Dergview and H&W Welders. The Shamrock Park club also lifted the Mid-Ulster Cup, reached the final of the BetMcLean Cup and progressed in the Irish Cup during the first month of the year.
Chapman said: "January really couldn't have gone much better for us.
"It's helped us build a bit of momentum after a difficult time over Christmas.
"The Glenavon win in the League Cup semi-final was a massive win for us, as was the cup final against Dungannon but the league is what matters to us.
"On a personal level, I'm just enjoying my football again after a couple of difficult years. It's nice to get a prestigious award like this."
