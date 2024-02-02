Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every top flight club added to their squad as they bid to have a strong end to the campaign – with Glenavon bringing in eight new arrivals, Ballymena United signing seven and Newry City drafting in six new faces.

League leaders Linfield managed to obtain the services of highly-rated Dungannon Swifts ace Ethan McGee, whilst Larne managed to snare Chris Gallagher from Cliftonville and have a visit from Manchester United star Marcus Rashford after signing his best mate Ro-Shaun Williams.

Whilst being disappointed at losing Gallagher and Luke Turner, Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton added Shea Gordon and Paddy Burns to help fill those voids, with ‘keeper David Odumosu penning a permanent deal at Solitude.

Ethan McGee joined Linfield from Dungannon Swifts for an undisclosed fee

Stewart Nixon arrived at Crusaders, Jamie McGonigle went back to Coleraine, an Australian midfielder swapped the Gold Coast for the east Antrim coast of Carrick Rangers, and striker Andy Mitchell reunited with Rodney McAree at Dungannon Swifts.

Glentoran would only bring in one new face whilst Loughgall managed to retain the services of in-form Benji Magee.

Managers in the other two divisions have also been active as they aim to either gain promotion or steer away from the threat of relegation.

Here is a recap of all the business completed by Sports Direct Premiership clubs during January.

Champions Larne obtained the signature of Chris Gallagher (pictured) from Cliftonville in a deal that saw Shea Gordon move in the opposite direction

BALLYMENA UNITED

IN:

Brendan Barr (UCD)

Sean Brown (Larne - loan)

Cliftonville completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper David Odumosu

Michael Leddy (Shamrock Rovers)

Daithi McCallion (Derry City - loan)

Calvin McCurry (Ballyclare Comrades)

Jamie Robinson (Cliftonville - loan)

Andrew Mitchell made a return to Dungannon Swifts following a spell at Coleraine

Donal Rocks (Cliftonville - permanent)

OUT:

Caleb Crawford (Knockbreda - loan)

Cathair Friel (Limavady United - loan)

John McGuigan (unattached)

TJ Murray (Portadown)

Ryan Waide (Loughgall)

Marc Walsh (Dergview - loan)

CARRICK RANGERS

IN:

Will Arnold (Central Coast Mariners)

James Teelan (Crusaders - loan)

OUT:

Josh Andrews (Ards - loan)

Ronan Kalla (Dundela)

Jack Montgomery (Islandmagee)

Stewart Nixon (Crusaders)

CLIFTONVILLE

IN:

Paddy Burns (unattached)

Shea Gordon (Larne)

David Odumosu (St Patrick's Athletic - permanent)

Ben Wylie (Ytterhogdals IK)

Eric Yoro (Bolton Wanderers - loan)

OUT:

Jack Berry (Lisburn Distillery - loan)

Chris Gallagher (Larne)

Jamie McDonagh (Newry City - loan)

Jamie Robinson (Ballymena United - loan)

Donal Rocks (Ballymena United - permanent)

Luke Turner (St Patrick's Athletic)

COLERAINE

IN:

Rory Brown (Glenavon)

Jamie McGonigle (Derry City)

Jack Scott (Linfield)

OUT:

Gareth Deane (Glenavon)

Lee Harkin (Moyola Park - loan)

Michael McCrudden (unattached)

Conor McDermott (Bangor - loan)

Andrew Mitchell (Dungannon Swifts)

CRUSADERS

IN:

Kevin Joshua (York City)

Adam McAleenan (Lipscomb Bisons)

Stewart Nixon (Carrick Rangers)

OUT:

Brandon Doyle (Newry City - loan)

Mikhail Kennedy (Institute)

James Teelan (Carrick Rangers - loan)

DUNGANNON SWIFTS

IN:

Alex Henderson (Glentoran - loan)

Andrew Mitchell (Coleraine)

OUT:

Ethan McGee (Linfield)

Conor Mitchell (Newry City)

Adhamh Towe (Loughgall)

Andrew Whiteside (Limavady United)

GLENAVON

IN:

Mark Byrne (Dundalk)

Darren Clarke (Galway United)

Gareth Deane (Coleraine)

James Doona (Longford Town)

Gavin Hodgins (Shelbourne - loan)

Lido Lotefa (Florø SK)

Len O'Sullivan (Bray Wanderers)

David Toure (Shelbourne)

OUT:

Rory Brown (Coleraine)

Adam Davidson (unattached)

Cohen Henderson (Annagh United - loan)

Michael Hynes (unattached)

Andy Mooney (Crumlin United)

Tiernan Mulvenna (Bangor)

Jackson Nesbitt (Annagh United)

Ben Purvis (Banbridge Town)

Aaron Rogers (Annagh United)

GLENTORAN

IN:

Charlie Lindsay (Derby County - loan)

OUT:

Leon Boyd (Loughgall - loan)

Rory Donnelly (Newington - loan)

Alex Henderson (Dungannon Swifts - loan)

Sean Murray (Cork City - loan)

Casey Smyth (Dundela - loan)

LARNE

IN:

Oisin Devlin (Institute)

Chris Gallagher (Cliftonville)

Aidan McAdams (Edinburgh City)

Ro-Shaun Williams (unattached)

OUT:

Sean Brown (Ballymena United - loan)

Oisin Devlin (Institute - loan)

Aidan Dowling (Cork City)

Craig Farquhar (Crystal Palace)

Shea Gordon (Cliftonville)

Odhran McCart (Ards - loan)

LINFIELD

IN:

Ethan McGee (Dungannon Swifts)

OUT:

Andrew Clarke (career break)

Max Haygarth (unattached)

Corai Quinn (Ards)

John Robertson (Sandys AFC)

Jack Scott (Coleraine)

Matthew Williamson (Crewe United)

LOUGHGALL

IN:

Leon Boyd (Glentoran - loan)

Adhamh Towe (Dungannon Swifts)

Ryan Waide (Ballymena United)

OUT:

Aaron Duke (Ballymacash Rangers - loan)

NEWRY CITY

IN:

Steven Ball (Warrenpoint Town)

Brandon Doyle (Crusaders - loan)

Fra McCaffrey (Warrenpoint Town)

Jamie McDonagh (Cliftonville - loan)

Conor Mitchell (Dungannon Swifts)

Alex O'Brien (Bohemians)

OUT:

Brian Healy (Ballyclare Comrades - loan)

Andy Martin (Banbridge Town)