The Larne native suffered the injury during last month’s win against Portadown and has decided to retire from the game after seeking medical advice.

Larne have confirmed that they will support the 37-year-old through an operation after it was confirmed he has ruptured his ACL with MCL and meniscus damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Inver Reds further revealed that news will be released on Hughes’ long-term future at the club and that information will be communicated in regards to a “Benefit Year” to mark his career.

Jeff Hughes has announced his retirement after suffering a serious knee injury.

Speaking on his retirement, Hughes told Larne’s official website: “It’s unfortunate that my retirement has had to come early, as I believe this team is capable of challenging at the top this season and I wanted to continue playing my part on the pitch to achieve more success with the club.

“However, I’ve been blessed with an incredible career which has spanned over 20 years, something that I could only have dreamed of when I first made the move to Lincoln City back in 2005. To play for so many big clubs was a huge honour which I will never take for granted, and I can look back fondly at my time with each of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will forever be grateful that I could return to Inver Park for my last stop as a player. It was a dream to lead my hometown club into Europe for the first time, alongside bringing silverware back to the town over the past few years.

“For now, I will focus on my rehabilitation and would like to thank everyone who has supported me since the injury, and to all of the fans for their support over the past five years.

“I will continue to support the lads where I can during the run-in and look forward to continuing to work with the club and helping bring more success to the town long-term.”

Hughes moved over the water to sign for Lincoln City at the age of 18, with further spells at Crystal Palace, Peterborough United, Bristol Rovers, Notts. County, Fleetwood Town, Cambridge United and Tranmere Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad