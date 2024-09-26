Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin has confirmed that John Herron is available for selection after completing a ten-match ban.

The midfielder was imposed with the ban by the Irish Football Association after images of him wearing a t-shirt with a pro-IRA slogan appeared on social media whilst he was a Larne player in 2022.

Following spells in Australia and Gibraltar, the 30-year-old returned to the Irish League at Ballymena, although he was still forced to sit out the opening ten games of the campaign.

Despite now being eligible to compete, Sky Blues chief Ervin stated that the ex-Celtic ace will need time to get match fit.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin has confirmed that John Herron (pictured) is now available for selection

He said: "John's ban is now up and he's available for selection.

"Obviously he will need to play games to get himself to a level of fitness as to where the rest of the guys are.

"We will be helping John with that over the next couple of weeks.

"For the first time since I've taken over, we have had everyone fit and available bar John and the odd injury here and there."

The Braidmen are on the crest of the wave as they have won their last five Premiership encounters to sit second in the table.

The revival in form comes after Ervin’s side required a promotion/relegation play-off to preserve their top-flight status last season.

"The experiences we went through last year will probably be the best thing that happened to me,” Ervin added.

"Going in with the circumstances that I went under, financially where the club was, we were fortunate to stay in the league and that was my remit when I took the job.

"We had a discussion at the end of the season with the board where we wanted to go and where we thought we could go.

"We had two options; stay within the limits of the budget we had last year and save the club more money but ultimately we knew we couldn't have the same experience of last year by staying in the league by the skin of our teeth.