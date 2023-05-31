The Warden Street club had been looking for a new boss following David Jeffrey’s decision to step down via mutual consent after the Irish Cup final defeat to Crusaders.

Kenny Shiels, Paul Kee, Dean Shiels, Gerard Lyttle and Warren Feeney had all been linked with the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Ervin has now been tasked with leading Ballymena United forward in his first taste of senior management.

Jim Ervin has been appointed as the new manager of Ballymena United

Ervin returns to The Showgrounds after spending eight years with the club, where he made 277 appearances and won two trophies after leaving Linfield in 2014.

"It feels great to be back," said Ervin on the club’s official social media account. “I always said whenever I left first of all I would always come back in some capacity.

"I didn't think it would be as soon and I certainly didn't think it would be as the next Ballymena United manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I'm over the moon to be here and just glad to get things finalised.

"It's great to see familiar faces again...hopefully we can put smiles on the fans' faces again like I did when I was here as a player.

"I can't wait to get started and I'm looking forward to getting back in and meeting the players and also the fans as well.

"Not just myself but my background staff...the knowledge and experience we have throughout my playing career and their coaching career to date is second-to-none.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With that knowledge and experience we will be hoping to bring it to Ballymena, to kick on and try to put the club on a good path.

"We're itching now to get back in for pre-season, to get to meet the players first and foremost and put our thoughts across of where we look to see ourselves and what we look to pan out here in pre-season.

"With my assistant I've brought in, Stefan (Seaton), he started me on my coaching journey many years ago.

"There's been a lot of hours put in on the training pitch, both in Northern Ireland and away from here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was all geared towards a moment like this and I feel very honoured to be given this job and very privileged to be here at Ballymena United, such a big club.

"Hopefully, we can put the club on the right path again and start getting things right on the pitch.

"Pre-season is going to be tough, not just for the players - for the staff as well because we need to get to know the players inside-out.

"The coaching staff I've brought in will be demanding really, really high standards and a lot of commitment both on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Stefan brings so much experience, he's been through so much coaching at youth level and I feel Stefan deserves this chance.

"He should've been involved in senior football, in my opinion, a lot earlier but he's very modest, he's humble.

"We will demand so much more and we will set standards right across the board.

"He's one I can trust my life with...if ever I needed to turn to anybody then he would be the one.

"I know he's got my back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United finished ninth in the Danske Bank Premiership last season and have already lost Ross Redman (Portadown) and Jordan Williamson (Crusaders) in the summer transfer window, whilst question marks remain on the futures of Josh Kelly, Craig Farquhar and David McDaid.