​Ballymena United boss Jim Ervin was left reflecting on a Boxing Day win that ‘felt very special’ as his players bounced back from a deficit to defeat Coleraine by 3-1.

Ballymena manager Jim Ervin celebrates Boxing Day success over Coleraine. (Photo by Desmond LougheryPacemaker Press)

​A fourth league win of the season – and first since October’s defeat of Coleraine – moved Ballymena off joint bottom of the table despite Dean Jarvis handing the Bannsiders control at the break.

Noah Stewart and Johnny McMurray, the former off the Ballymena sidelines, managed to spark a second-half fightback.

​McMurray left it level off a close-range header from Steven McCullough’s free-kick. Teenager Stewart fired in a quickfire derby double either side of red for Coleraine’s Conor McKendry.

"It felt very special, performance levels were really good,” said Ervin on BBC Radio Ulster. "We went in at the break 1-0 down and I thought it was a bit harsh on our boys because I thought we controlled the game.

"We gave away a sloppy goal...but I spoke to the players at half-time and told them we would get opportunities, if we keep playing the way we’re playing we would definitely create.

"And what a time to score – two minutes into the second half, it was a really crucial time for us to get a goal and we kicked on from there, the confidence grew within this group.

"Then Noah Stewart’s come on at half-time...listen, he’s 19 years of age, he scored two against Coleraine the last time out.

"He’s made a name for himself on derby day.”

Ervin added: "I would be worried if we weren’t creating chances.

"At the start of the season we weren’t, we changed things and we’ve had plenty of one-on-one opportunities in the games...and we just weren’t clinical enough and we weren’t taking those chances.

"I said to the boys, just relax in front of goal and if you miss the first one just keep going again and again.

"Johnny scored at a real important time for us...Noah’s come on and done what he’s done.”