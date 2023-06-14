The 37-year-old had been a free agent following his release by Cliftonville earlier this month, where he made 53 appearances for the Reds under Paddy McLaughlin’s management.

However, the centre-back was released following Jim Magilton’s appointment at Solitude and leaves with a League Cup winners’ medal in his pocket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coates is known for his 18-year spell at Crusaders, where he won three Premiership titles, two Irish Cups, a League Cup and a Setanta Sports Cup, as well as making over 500 appearances in the process.

Colin Coates has joined Ballymena United following his release from Cliftonville

A spell at Glenavon would last 18 months before the one-time Northern Ireland cap would move to Cliftonville.

Ervin has already been busy planning for the future as Scott Whiteside and Andrew McGrory have agreed two-year deals with the Sky Blues, whilst Josh Tennant and Jordan McMullan have also penned new contracts.