Jim Ervin makes first signing as Ballymena United manager as experienced campaigner Colin Coates joins the ranks at The Showgrounds
The 37-year-old had been a free agent following his release by Cliftonville earlier this month, where he made 53 appearances for the Reds under Paddy McLaughlin’s management.
However, the centre-back was released following Jim Magilton’s appointment at Solitude and leaves with a League Cup winners’ medal in his pocket.
Coates is known for his 18-year spell at Crusaders, where he won three Premiership titles, two Irish Cups, a League Cup and a Setanta Sports Cup, as well as making over 500 appearances in the process.
A spell at Glenavon would last 18 months before the one-time Northern Ireland cap would move to Cliftonville.
Ervin has already been busy planning for the future as Scott Whiteside and Andrew McGrory have agreed two-year deals with the Sky Blues, whilst Josh Tennant and Jordan McMullan have also penned new contracts.
The Braidmen have lost Ross Redman (Portadown) and Jordan Williamson (Crusaders) from their squad that reached last year’s Irish Cup final.