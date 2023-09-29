News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Jim Ervin will send Ballymena United out fighting, says Rodney McAree as Swifts chief hails the return of James Knowles from injury

Rodney McAree is expecting his Dungannon Swifts side to come up against a “fighting” Ballymena United side this afternoon.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 29th Sep 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 10:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The two clubs lock horns at Stangmore Park as bottom-of-the-table Ballymena hope to record their second Premiership win of the season.

The Swifts are currently 8th in the standings but are seven points behind Coleraine and Loughgall who are directly above them in the table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dungannon are currently unbeaten in their last three games and McAree is pleased to have midfielder James Knowles back at his disposal following injury.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree has hailed the return of James Knowles from injury ahead of today's clash against Ballymena UnitedDungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree has hailed the return of James Knowles from injury ahead of today's clash against Ballymena United
Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree has hailed the return of James Knowles from injury ahead of today's clash against Ballymena United
Most Popular

"We are looking forward to the game," he told Dungannon Swifts TV.

"Another positive from last Friday against Newry is that we are now three games unbeaten albeit the game felt like a defeat.

"Ballymena will be tough and Jim will have them fired up as they're fighting for their lives.

"It'll be a tough game but one we are looking forward to.

"It's good to see Knowlesy back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He's got himself into good condition, he's worked extremely hard and lost a bit of timber and it's paying off for him."

A double from Ethan Devine earned the Swifts a point for their efforts against Newry City last time out, however, McAree was left disappointed that his side didn’t leave The Showgrounds with all three.

He added: "I think Newry deserved something out of the game.

"It was a nervy end to the game, especially in the last 25 minutes but I feel we contributed to that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I felt we weathered a bit of a storm, got our foot back in the game but then Newry went and equalised.

"After that, it's a game that turned into complete madness.

"We should have identified at that stage about getting back into some sort of shape but we didn't and went a little bit gung-ho.

"Our game management and understanding has to be better.

"It's a point but at half-time it's a game we could have got more out of.

"Ethan needed that, he’s worked extremely hard and he’s been great since he’s came in.

"He has settled really well in the changing room, he’s a lovely big guy and offers us something different on the pitch.”

Related topics:SwiftsNewryBallymena