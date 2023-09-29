Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two clubs lock horns at Stangmore Park as bottom-of-the-table Ballymena hope to record their second Premiership win of the season.

The Swifts are currently 8th in the standings but are seven points behind Coleraine and Loughgall who are directly above them in the table.

Dungannon are currently unbeaten in their last three games and McAree is pleased to have midfielder James Knowles back at his disposal following injury.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree has hailed the return of James Knowles from injury ahead of today's clash against Ballymena United

"We are looking forward to the game," he told Dungannon Swifts TV.

"Another positive from last Friday against Newry is that we are now three games unbeaten albeit the game felt like a defeat.

"Ballymena will be tough and Jim will have them fired up as they're fighting for their lives.

"It'll be a tough game but one we are looking forward to.

"It's good to see Knowlesy back.

"He's got himself into good condition, he's worked extremely hard and lost a bit of timber and it's paying off for him."

A double from Ethan Devine earned the Swifts a point for their efforts against Newry City last time out, however, McAree was left disappointed that his side didn’t leave The Showgrounds with all three.

He added: "I think Newry deserved something out of the game.

"It was a nervy end to the game, especially in the last 25 minutes but I feel we contributed to that.

"I felt we weathered a bit of a storm, got our foot back in the game but then Newry went and equalised.

"After that, it's a game that turned into complete madness.

"We should have identified at that stage about getting back into some sort of shape but we didn't and went a little bit gung-ho.

"Our game management and understanding has to be better.

"It's a point but at half-time it's a game we could have got more out of.

"Ethan needed that, he’s worked extremely hard and he’s been great since he’s came in.