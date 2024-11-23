Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton wants his players to “take more risks” in a bid to break down opposition resolve.

The latest frustration at failure to find a path past backline resistance arrived in defeat to Ballymena United by a single goal.

It highlighted to Magilton the need for a switch in approach from his Reds, with the visit by Loughgall this weekend.

“You have to be defensively strong and resilient and we have to find ways to beat the low block,” said Magilton on the official club website. “We have to be more creative, take more risks and be more courageous.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Inpho)

"I think that we lacked a little bit of courage in key areas last week and that is down to decision-making...having that belief and the backing of the manager and staff.

“A big part of this season has been about reinforcing positives to the players and that has been the case again this week.

"We had a couple of big chances to take the lead against Ballymena and, when you don’t put one of them away, it leaves the door open for what ended up happening.

“We have a group that are still adapting, but we always pride ourselves in the level of performance and a lot of us fell below that last week, which you can’t afford to do that in this league.

“This league is unforgiving and we have to raise those levels as we get ready for Loughgall.”

In the aftermath of the loss to Ballymena, which leaves Cliftonville sitting level on points with United having played a game fewer, Magilton was left to reflect on missed opportunities.

“On a day when chances were at a premium, we’ve had two great opportunities,” said Magilton. “But it was always a difficult afternoon for us.

“The longer the game wore on, you just felt that they were going to get an opportunity, especially on the counter-attack because we were pressing so much.

"And that proved to be the case...there was a little bit of complacency.

"I thought we turned the ball over far too much at times and that gives the opposition real encouragement.

"We can’t afford to do that...with the quality of player that we have, given the amount of times we did turn it over, was hugely disappointing.