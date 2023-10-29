Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton believes a competitive edge to his squad proved dividends as super-sub Sam Ashford netted a priceless winner against Coleraine at The Showgrounds.

The Reds were largely second-half for the majority of the 90 minutes but their killer instincts in front of goal would send the north Belfast side home with all three points.

Coleraine would have all the chances in the first-half but couldn't make the breakthrough and they were punished at the other end as Ben Wilson smashed home from Shea Kearney's cross on 57 minutes.

Oran Kearney's side equalised on 68 minutes via Conor McKendry's clever finish from Lyndon Kane's cut back, but Magilton's boys would seal the smash and grab as Ashford converted after good work by fellow substitute Stephen Mallon.

Cliftonville players celebrate Sam Ashford's winner against Coleraine at The Showgrounds

"We had a conversation and Gerard Lyttle was insisting we get the substitutions on and we did," said the Cliftonville chief when asked about his trio of changes early in the second-half.

"It's wonderful having that level of quality on the bench and they're chomping at the bit.

"Stephen Mallon has been out for 13 months and it was a fantastic run which provided the opportunity for the goal.

"Ronan Hale is desperate to play as is Sam Ashford, who has been unlikely in terms of Joe Gormley has come in and did great.

"I'm delighted for Sam as his father was here watching the game, so we will take the three points, scatter up the road and tuck them away."

Magilton acknowledged that his side were lucky to go in level at the interval but was pleased to see his attacking threat get them over the line whilst not at their best.

"I'm more relieved than anything, especially after our first-half showing where I thought Coleraine were excellent," he added.

"We expected that bounce from them following the defeat to Ballymena.

"We therefore knew what to expect from their intensity.

"We were as poor as we've played in terms of our quality with the ball, in terms of our passing and even in terms of creating opportunities.

"First-half couldn't have come any quicker for us, we regrouped after the break and certainly played better."

With the Bannsiders pushing and pushing to grab a late equaliser – which included Josh Carson hitting the crossbar with a free-kick – Magilton alluded to the fact his side have a “resilience” to try and not concede goals as they move up to second in the Premiership standings.

"I have to say to a man, but especially our back five, we had resilience and a desperation to keep the ball out of the back of the net,” he continued.

"That has been a stand-out for us this year and it's something we spoke about in pre-season and we've carried that the whole way through.

"You have to pay special praise to young Shea Kearney as well.