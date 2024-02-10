Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Reds are currently on a 14-match unbeaten run in all competitions as they continue their pursuit of the Gibson Cup and Irish Cup.

Magilton's men showcased their never-say-attitude yet again on Tuesday night as Odhran Casey netted a last-minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw against Glentoran at The Oval.

"I'm glad it was (a good spectacle) because I think there's real quality in this league. I'm new to it and I'm enjoying it," Magilton said.

Cliftonville will aim to continue their good run of form as they host Coleraine this afternoon

"I'm loving working with the players. The character of all the players in every team I have come up against has been unbelievable.

"We go to Newry, they go down to 10 men and their resilience to stay in the game was just astounding.

"If it was a great show I'm delighted. It wasn't so much a great show for me but it was a happy ending."

Despite seeing his teams score a plethora of last-minute goals in recent months, Magilton knows they can ill-afford to always rely on late heroics.

He added: "I would like us to score in the first minute if I'm brutally honest.

"In any league to go on the run we're on I'd say is more than pretty good. That's a credit to the teams above us who are on a similar run.

"I'm only ever concerned about Cliftonville's performances and standards, and we slipped in the first half on Tuesday night.

"We were second to everything, but I knew with the quality, resilience and character in the group we were going to play better and we did."

Meanwhile, Reds defender Jonny Addis has been named as the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month for January.

Addis excelled defensively but his month will be best remembered for his stunning double against Newry City that saw the Reds claim a vital three points.

Addis said: "I would like to thank sponsor Dream Spanish Homes and the Football Writers' Association for this award. It's been a fantastic start to the year for me, but more importantly for the team."