Joe Gormley’s first-half strike was enough to give Cliftonville all three points and seal the derby day bragging rights against Crusaders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a pulsating north Belfast derby, the match-winning contribution arrived on 39 minutes as Gormley – who had already been twice denied – was on hand to convert beyond the impressive Jonny Tuffey for his seventh goal of the campaign.

Crusaders had the first of the game on six minutes as Micheal Glynn misjudged the flight of the ball, which allowed Kieran Offord to run forward. The Scotsman burst into the box but his low effort was easily saved by David Odumosu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the hosts quickly settled and went close on 12 minutes as Glynn’s cross just missed Gormley, with Taylor Steven’s follow-up being smothered by Tuffey.

Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley celebrates his opening strike against Crusaders at Solitude

Just after Tuffey tipped over Rory Hale’s strike from the edge of the area, Declan Caddell’s side should have taken the lead as Robbie Weir’s delivery into the box was on the money for Jordan Forsythe but his header from close range was saved by Odumosu.

The Reds – who had won their previous two games – looked threatening anytime they went forward and Gormley was thwarted by Tuffey yet again as the veteran stopper tipped the striker’s header over the crossbar.

On 26 minutes, Tuffey was called into action yet again as the former Northern Ireland international made his body big to deny Gormley’s near-post drive, before he made a double-save to thwart ArranHar Pettifer and Glynn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A breakthrough was coming and it duly arrived for Cliftonville as Gormley bagged his seventh goal of the campaign. The Reds’ record goalscorer was picked out by Shea Kearney and he made no mistake with a composed finish.

The chances kept on coming after the break as Offord hit an attempt towards goal that was moving in the air but Odumosu was alive to hold the ball.

On 52 minutes, Steven’s cross found Glynn at the back post and the defender’s instinctive effort from an acute angle was palmed away by Tuffey. From the next phase of play, Offord looked destined to get a shot away on goal but he was rebuffed by a last-ditch block by Jonny Addis.

Moments later, a fine entry into the box by Harry Jewitt-White just missed a vital touch by an outstretched Offord and Forsythe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caddell introduced Jordan Stewart and Philip Lowry from the bench and it made a huge difference as the latter had an attempt within a matter of minutes as his drive went inches wide of the far post.

Stewart then had a go himself as he robbed Luke Conlan in possession but the summer arrival from Linfield failed to trouble Odumosu.

Cliftonville struggled to get out of their own half in the last 30 minutes as Weir’s dangerous cross just missed a vital contribution from Forsythe.