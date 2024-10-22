Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Joe Gormley’s impressive goalscoring form against Coleraine continued as the striker netted twice in a 2-1 win against the Bannsiders at Solitude.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The veteran striker netted from the spot to give the Reds the lead but it was cancelled out by Jamie McGonigle’s well-taken equaliser as the teams went in level at the break.

Gormley would have the final say as his clinical finish – and his 21st career goal against the Bannsiders – gave Jim Magilton’s men a hard-earned three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors carved out the first opportunity with just four minutes clock as a corner-kick resulted in Jack Scott’s drive being flicked goalwards by Graham Kelly. Just when it looked like the ball might end up in the net, Reds stopper David Odumosu made a vital stop and then denied Matthew Shevlin’s rebound.

Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley celebrates his match-winning contribution against Coleraine at Solitude

Cliftonville came into the fixture having not scored in their last three Premiership encounters but they were presented with a gift by Coleraine on 18 minutes after Graham Kelly was too slow to clear the ball and clattered Rory Hale in the process. The ball was slammed down the middle by Gormley to give the Reds the lead.

Seven minutes later, Cliftonville almost doubled their advantage as Shea Kearney’s strike was parried by Max Little, with the Coleraine stopper then redeeming himself by grabbing the ball off Ryan Corrigan before the striker could get an attempt on goal.

However, Coleraine drew level on the half hour mark with Jamie Glackin heavily involved as the midfielder won possession from Kearney and drove towards goal. The stand-in skipper produced an inch-perfect pass for McGonigle to dispatch beyond the dive of Odumosu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGonigle almost grabbed his second of the evening moments later as he combined with Dylan Boyle but his effort was saved by Odumosu.

The last chance of the opening 45 minutes was created by the Reds as a fierce drive by Arran Pettifer was palmed away by Little.

Coleraine were almost the architects of their own downfall just four minutes after the restart as a poor header by Kelly allowed Gormley through on goal. The ever-reliable marksman found himself one-on-one with Little but he could drill the ball straight at the English stopper.

Gormley isn’t Cliftonville’s top goalscorer for no reason as he put that previous miss behind him to regain the Reds’ advantage on 66 minutes – through more bad defending from the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A goal kick by Little was sent back by the Reds with Pettifer’s through ball cutting through the Coleraine defence, allowing Gormley to add to his tally for the evening.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels brought on Connor Murray. Mackenzie Carse and Corey Smith in a bid to get back into the contest and they would go close on 83 minutes as teenager Senan Devine was denied by the fingertips of Odumosu.

However, the Bannsiders were guilty of missing a guilt-edged chance with five minutes to go as the lively Smith sent a precise delivery into the box which was headed over the bar by Shevlin.