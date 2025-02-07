Joel Cooper: Linfield want to carry on form for the rest of the season after Blues star is named January Player of the Month

Linfield star Joel Cooper is the Sports Direct Premiership Player of the Month for January.

Cooper scored five league goals in the month as the Blues stretched their lead at the top of the division. The talented attacker bagged an impressive hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Portadown at Shamrock Park.

Cooper said: "It's an honour to win this award. I'd like to thank the Football Writers' and their sponsors Sports Direct.

"January was a big month for Linfield and although we were knocked out of the Irish Cup, we won our four league games, which is our priority this season. Hopefully, we can carry our good form into the rest of the season."

Runner-up was Dungannon Swifts midfielder Gael Bigirimana with Carrick Rangers defender Luke McCullough in third.

