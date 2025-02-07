Linfield star Joel Cooper is the Sports Direct Premiership Player of the Month for January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooper scored five league goals in the month as the Blues stretched their lead at the top of the division. The talented attacker bagged an impressive hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Portadown at Shamrock Park.

Cooper said: "It's an honour to win this award. I'd like to thank the Football Writers' and their sponsors Sports Direct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"January was a big month for Linfield and although we were knocked out of the Irish Cup, we won our four league games, which is our priority this season. Hopefully, we can carry our good form into the rest of the season."