John Bailie has made a return to Ards after being announced as Matthew Tipton’s successor at the Co. Down club.

The Championship side had been on the look-out for a manager after parting company with Matthew Tipton on New Year’s Eve.

However, Bailie – who was club captain and played 285 times for Ards during his playing career – has been handed the reins at the Bangor Fuels Arena for the second time in his career.

Bailie served as first-team coach under both Niall Currie and Colin Nixon, before enjoying a two-year stint as manager between December 2019 and January 2022.

Chairman Warren Patton said, "When John expressed his interest in returning to Ards, it was a no-brainer that I heard what he had to say.

"I don't think anyone can doubt his commitment and, most importantly, his knowledge of the Playr-Fit Championship.

"I wish him all the best and have assured him that he has full support from the Board Of Directors moving forward.

"I'd like to thank Daryl Phillips and Paul Kee for looking after the team for the last two weeks."