John McGovern has been linked with a move away from Dungannon Swifts but says his sole focus is on the Irish Cup final

Dungannon Swifts hotshot John McGovern has credited the work of boss Rodney McAree as he aims to shoot down Cliftonville in tomorrow’s Irish Cup final.

The striker joined McAree’s side last summer from Newry City and has had a wonderful maiden campaign at Stangmore Park, where he has netted 19 times in all competitions.

When asked about his own personal performances since making the move to the County Tyrone outfit, McGovern believes that McAree, who was named as the Northern Ireland Football League Manager of the Year, has got the best out of the 23-year-old as the Swifts aim to lift the famous trophy for the very first time against the Reds at Windsor Park tomorrow afternoon.

"Rodney has been unbelievable to me as a player since I've come into the club,” he said.

"He deserves all the accolades he gets. It just goes to show not only have we done well as a team but it's also down to the manager and thankfully he has been recognised.

"I think we've done really well all season and our brand of football has really suited us as players.

"All credit to Rodney once again for implementing that, we just have to carry that into the final now.

“I have done okay so far this season, I wanted to come to Dungannon and push them on by scoring goals. Thankfully, I have done that for most of the season and stayed injury free.

“Rodney had interest in me at Glentoran, and it was a no brainer move to the Swifts.

“I knew by talking to him he was a good people's person.”

McGovern’s performances have alerted the attentions of clubs across both sides of the border but the former Northern Ireland youth international is putting that interest to the back burner for now.

He reflected: "Whenever you have something as big as an Irish Cup final...I think it's that one thing you have to focus on for now.

"I think that's what myself and the rest of the team have been doing.

"Thankfully, I've done well but it's good to be recognised and have interest but I have to focus on the cup final.

“We have done really well in the league and Rodney said you win five games, you win an Irish Cup. That has been in our mind every game.

“We have taken four steps with one more to go."

Cliftonville go into the contest bidding to retain the trophy they won last year with the Reds also being successful in the BetMcLean Cup back in March.

McGovern knows that whilst their opponents have experiences of playing in big finals, the changing room at Dungannon will have confidence of their own after finishing in the top-six of the Premiership for the first time this season.

"I've watched the Irish Cup final over the last few years and they played really well last year,” he continued.

"They have that experience of being in an Irish Cup final which is good for them and then you have us who have only ever been in one final.

"It will be a completely new experience for most of the players in our changing room but it's one we are looking forward to.

"Cliftonville are a Belfast club and they have a bigger fanbase than Dungannon, but the group of fans we have, who have supported us through thick and thin throughout the season have been unbelievable.