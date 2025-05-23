David Healy has tipped his former international team-mate Jonny Evans to be a hit if he goes into management

David Healy has tipped his former Northern Ireland team-mate Jonny Evans to be a manager, believing the defender has "the persona" to fulfil the role.

The Linfield boss made the comments as Evans is expected to bring the curtain down on his second spell as a Manchester United player on Sunday as the Red Devils host Aston Villa.

Evans has enjoyed a glittering career at Old Trafford across his two stints, winning three Premier League titles, an FA Cup, the League Cup twice, the Champions League and Club World Cup.

However, the 37-year-old is set to be a free agent this summer, and if he elects to go down the management route, Healy is under no illusions that the former West Brom and Leicester City ace would be a success.

He told BBC Sport NI: "Jonny has the persona of a manager, nothing fazes him and he has that calmness and experience.

"I've no doubt he would be afforded the utmost respect from the players he would coach and manage in any dressing room he walked into, if that's what he chooses to do.

"I was hugely disappointed, and I know Jonny was too, and although he probably wouldn't say it, a wee bit hurt, the way he left United [in 2015], because he came through the ranks.

"He represented Man Utd with great pride and great dignity and with great success under Sir Alex Ferguson.

"So to get the opportunity to return when he did, people were probably sort of thinking, 'that's a strange one', but when I saw it I wasn't shocked."

Evans initially re-joined United on a short-term deal in July 2023 but this was quickly extended and Healy acknowledged how his presence both on and off the pitch was invaluable.

"I still knew how highly thought of Jonny was at United previously and it didn't take long for the manager [ten Hag] to realise, even initially for a short period," he added.

"Jonny's personality, his quality, his experience, won people over when he went in."

Northern Ireland have been blessed with many fantastic players throughout the years such as George Best, Pat Jennings, Norman Whiteside and Steven Davis to name a few.

Healy reckons that Evans, who won 107 caps for his country, is a strong contender to be listed as one of the best.

He reflected: "People talk about different eras, different people, I can only go on what I've seen over the last 20 or 30 years.