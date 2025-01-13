Glentoran's Jonny Russell says the prospect of bringing success back to The Oval means everything to him

Glentoran defender Jonny Russell is determined to help the Glens extend their nine-match unbeaten run and secure a second cup final appearance of the season when they host Crusaders in the BetMcLean Cup semi-final tomorrow night.

Declan Devine’s side are currently unbeaten in their last nine matches across all competitions and go into the last four clash at The BetMcLean Oval having yet to taste defeat in any knockout tie this season.

A win on Tuesday night would see Glentoran reach their first League Cup final since the 2009/10 campaign - a 15-year wait - when they overcame Coleraine on penalties after a 2–2 draw following extra time.

Academy graduate Russell, who made his first-team debut at just 17, sees Tuesday night’s semi-final as another important step toward delivering silverware for the club he’s been part of since childhood.

He said: “We’re on a great run - nine games unbeaten - and the entire dressing room is buzzing. Everyone is working incredibly hard in training to earn a spot in the starting line-up. Declan’s message is clear: focus on the next match, prepare meticulously for every opponent, and never allow our standards to slip.

“Crusaders are a strong side with threats all over the pitch, and we know they’ll be right up for it. But if we bring the same intensity and work rate that have defined our recent performances, stay solid at the back, and take our chances in front of goal, I’m confident we can get the result we need.

“Having come through the Glentoran Academy, it would mean everything to me to help the club reach another final - and hopefully bring some silverware back to the BetMcLean Oval for these unbelievable fans who have backed us every step of the way.”

Having signed his first full-time professional contract in 2023, Russell emerged as a standout performer last season, earning the Glentoran Player of the Year award. His excellent form also saw him earn international recognition, making his Northern Ireland Under-21 debut in a 2–1 victory over Serbia, followed by a substitute appearance against England.

This season, however, has presented new challenges for the 20-year-old. Injuries, illness, and the impressive form of Danny Amos at left-back have limited his opportunities, but the versatile defender has seized his chance in recent games by stepping into an unfamiliar right-back role.

He reflected: “I’ll be honest: the first half of the season was tough. I had injuries and illness to deal with and Danny has been outstanding at left-back. But I’ve kept my head down and worked hard every day in training, so I’d be ready when my chance came.

“I started last week’s quarter-final against Ballymena United at right-back, which isn’t my natural position, but I’m happy to fill in wherever Declan and the coaching staff need me. Under Declan, everyone’s fighting for their spot, and that competition drives us on - if we let our standards slip or pick up a knock, there are players ready to step in immediately.

