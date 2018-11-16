Jordan Jones: ‘I’m just gutted not to score’

Jordan Jones knows Northern Ireland must become more clinical in the final third if they are to go anywhere with Michael O’Neill’s side in the coming months.

Last night’s scoreless draw was another 90 minutes of frustration for O’Neill’s men as Gavin Whyte and Jones should have scored when sent clean through.

The naming of Republic keeper Darren Randolph as Man of the Match told it’s own story as Northern Ireland played well and created chances but failed to convert.

With the now dead rubber UEFA Nations League game at the National Stadium at Windsor Park on Sunday, Jones accepts that they have to start hitting the target and punishing teams when they get the opportunity.

“I’m devastated, it was a really big chance and I’m just gutted not to score,” said Jones. “I’ve watched it back and it’s a good save but you’ve got to score from there.

“It’s obviously very different watching it; I was going full pace and he came out really quickly but I’m just gutted not to score, like I said.

“I think we were the much better team on the night; I should have scored, Gavin (Whyte) had a really good chance and we’ve had a lot more clear-cut chances than they had.

“Obviously we have got to take the positives but chances have to be put away and we should be leaving here with a win. I wouldn’t say the failure to score is a concern but us as players know we have to start putting those chances away - but I’m sure that will come.”

Jones believes the side performed well in their first meeting with the Republic for seven years.

“You know what to expect coming into these big games and I think all the players handled it well,” he said. “I really do think we were the better team on the night and should have won the game.

“We just need to go into Sunday night and try to win the game. Michael has made it clear we need to start winning games again.”