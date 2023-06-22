The midfielder has joined the Glens on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at Ballymena United, where he was club captain in a spell that spanned four years.

Despite acknowledging that initial contact regarding a move to east Belfast involved ex-Glens boss Rodney McAree, the 24-year-old had no qualms about linking up with Feeney for the second time in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Paul Millar and Rodney McAree contacted me before the season finished because my contract was coming to an end," he told Glens TV.

Josh Kelly (left) will work under Warren Feeney for the second time in his career after joining Glentoran from Ballymena United

"They wanted to see if I would be interested in coming.

"I said to them that I would get back to them and once the season concluded, we wrapped things up and I'm just delighted to be here.

"I played Warren at Ards for a couple of months whenever Colin Nixon left and he came in.

"We missed out on staying up but I know exactly what he's like on the training pitch and I had no hesitations coming here to work under him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly's competitive debut for the Glens could come in the Europa Conference League as they were paired with Maltese side Gzira United in the first qualifying round.

"I've just completed my first pre-season session so it's good to get back and get a feel of the ball and get my legs up and running again after a month or two off," he continued.

"Obviously the draw for Europe has just been made so going over to Malta is going to be a good trip for everyone and we're looking forward to it."

Writing on Glentoran's official website, Feeney highlighted Kelly's experience despite his age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Josh will prove a very good signing for the club and I’m very pleased to have him on board," he said.

"I had Josh at Ards and I know he’s a very mature person and player. He’s very experienced for a 24-year-old, he’s been a captain in the Premiership here, is a very confident and reliable player and he knows the league very well.