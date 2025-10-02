Michael O’Neill believes Josh Magennis can bring leadership on and off the pitch on his return to the Northern Ireland squad.

Magennis’s first international call-up since last November is one of several changes to O’Neill’s squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Germany, with Daniel Ballard, Brodie Spencer, Conor Hazard and Ciaron Brown all back following injury.

Magennis, 35, has 12 international goals in 82 appearances but was left out in March as O’Neill looked at younger options, then missed out in June and September following hip surgery.

After starting this campaign with four goals in 10 for Exeter, the hugely experienced forward has earned his recall.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill during a press conference on Thursday. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

“Josh brings not only experience but also physicality which I think we need, particularly when you look at the physicality of the Germany and the Slovakia teams,” O’Neill told the PA news agency.

“He’s got a lot of minutes under his belt post the hip surgery, he’s scored four goals this season and he’s in a good place.”

As a huge character in the dressing room, O’Neill values what Magennis can bring to his young squad.

“He’s captain of his club for a reason,” he said. “Josh was a big character in the squad when we had the likes of Jonny Evans and Steven Davis.

“You always know when Josh is in the squad. I think he has to understand what he needs to bring to this group as a leader as well.

“When I made the decision not to include him I said, ‘This is not the end’. And he’s gone out at his club, he’s done well and he deserves his place.”

Winger Ross McCausland has a first call-up since March after a strong start on loan at Aris Limassol from Rangers, while QPR’s Paul Smyth is back after being forced to withdraw last month.

Both Ballard and Spencer were also forced out just before last month’s win over Luxembourg and defeat to Germany.

“I think we are stronger (in this window),” O’Neill added. “We’ve got more strength in depth, particularly in the defensive area. Daniel and Brodie coming back is a big boost and Conor Hazard being available again is a big boost.

“Paul Smyth and Ross McCausland give us more variation in attacking areas because they are wide players as opposed to 10s.”

O’Neill has named a 27-strong group, partly due to uncertainty over Brown’s fitness given the Oxford defender has played only 45 minutes of an under-21s fixture following a knee ligament problem which has kept him out since April.

Hazard’s return is particularly significant given that Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles remains out, a situation that left Bailey Peacock-Farrell as the only goalkeeper with any significant international experience in the squad last month, and that on his first call-up since last November.

Ballard’s inclusion means O’Neill can call upon four Premier League players, with Liverpool’s Conor Bradley, Sunderland’s Trai Hume and Crystal Palace midfielder Justin Devenny all included.