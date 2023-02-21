The Crues centre-half kept close attention on in-form Matthew Shevlin during last weekend's 2-0 win against Coleraine at Seaview.

That victory moved Stephen Baxter's men up to fourth in the Premiership standings and Robinson admits a facial injury suffered earlier in the campaign has affected his confidence.

"After Tuesday at Glenavon, I was thinking it's one good game, one poor game and was lacking momentum," he said.

Crusaders defender Josh Robinson and Coleraine's Eamon Fyfe during Saturday's game at Seaview.

"It's been difficult to deal with that.

"If I don't play well, is it because of the injury or what is it?

"I've struggled to build up momentum but hopefully I can build on from the performance against Coleraine.

"It's difficult because you're also questioning if it's the injury, if it's mental or physical?

"When you're not playing well you have to dig deep and thankfully it went well on Saturday.

"I feel I have to be fully-hearted, going in for everything because if you don't, you'll be found out at Crusaders.

"It was a massive win against Coleraine but we needed it after slipping up with a draw on Tuesday against Glenavon.

"Shevlin is the league's top goalscorer and I was looking forward to the challenge."

Crusaders are firmly in the hunt for the Gibson Cup but Robinson knows they will have to improve on their inconsistent form away from home.

Baxter’s men make the journey to Ballymena United this weekend as they aim to close the gap on the teams above them in the table.

"We're three points of second and it's mad to believe that," he continued.

"The results are crazy this year.

"They are all big games now until the end of the season.

"If we can pick up a couple of wins then we hopefully stay in it until the split.

"David Jeffrey always has his team pumped up against us so it'll be a tough game.

"They haven't been playing well but that means nothing.