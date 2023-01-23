The 20-year-old’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season but he has since pledged to his future to his hometown club.

The news was positively greeted by Mullen, who acknowledged that the Northern Ireland U21 international is still eager to develop under his guidance.

“This is terrific news for everyone involved with the club and I’m sure our fans will be thrilled,” Mullen told Newry City’s website. "There was strong interest in John within this window so it was vital that we kept hold of his services.

"He has developed from a raw 16-year-old into a mature youth international player and has become one of the mainstays of our team.

"The great thing about John is that he is willing to learn and develop even further. To his credit he has been extremely loyal to Newry in agreeing this new deal and understands how much we have helped him.

"Hopefully we can see him progress even further in a Newry shirt.”

McGovern previously rejected the advances of League of Ireland side Shelbourne and has targeted a positive result against Ballymena United on Tuesday.

“I am delighted to have signed a new deal with Newry City,” said McGovern on the club website. "The continued support both on and off the field during my time here has been incredible so I am very happy to have extended my stay here.