The Reds go into tonight’s trip to West Ham in seventh place after wins over Leeds and Nottingham Forest ended a run of four league games without a victory, leaving them three points off Tottenham in fifth but nine behind Manchester United in fourth.

But with Brighton lurking a point below – with two games in hand – Klopp knows there is still much work to be done in a season where a lack of consistency has too often been Liverpool’s downfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nothing,” Klopp said when asked what Liverpool had shown with their last two results. “You could say the same about West Ham, they’ve found their feet as well so let’s see about that.

“We have to still prove ourselves. We cannot talk about consistency when you win two games, especially when you win the second one like we did (a 3-2 victory away to Nottingham Forest) where the defending was not perfect to say the least…

“We have to keep it going. There were a lot of things to like in the last two, two-and-a-half games and that’s what we have to continue. We have to make sure it’s not too difficult for people to watch us, that they like it again.”

Diogo Jota has scored four goals in those two victories, his first Liverpool goals of a season wrecked by a calf injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He just got back up to speed,” Klopp said of the Portugal forward. “He is an exceptional player.

“Since Diogo joined us he did exceptional stuff for us. He’s super smart, can play a lot of different positions, he has super interesting skills for an offensive player.

“Diogo this season had a really bad injury, that kept him back, nothing else. If he stays fit he is an outstanding player.

“When you are injured you need rhythm. It is an ongoing season and nobody waits for you – that is the most difficult thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad