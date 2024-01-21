​Jurgen Klopp expects Mohamed Salah to return to Liverpool for treatment on the muscle issue he sustained at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez scores goal number four in the Premier League win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Reds top scorer Salah is set to miss his country's next two games at the tournament in Ivory Coast after suffering a muscle injury in Thursday's 2-2 draw with Ghana.

Premier League leaders Liverpool initially struggled to create in the absence of their talisman during Sunday's game at Bournemouth, but moved five points clear at the top thanks to a crushing 4-0 win earned by second-half doubles from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

Klopp feels it "makes sense" for Salah to fly back to Merseyside from AFCON.

"That's the plan," the German said following victory at Vitality Stadium.

"If that's already decided 100 per cent, I don't know.

"But that's the plan.

"However long he's out, probably everybody sees it like this, it makes sense that he's doing the rehab with us or with our people.

"If that's written in stone already, I don't know.

"I spoke with him directly after, the night when it happened.

"Since then he's in contact with our doctor.

"I think he will be back."

Following successive draws against Mozambique and Ghana, Egypt face Cape Verde this evening seeking to progress from Group B.

Asked if Salah would go back to the tournament should his country reach the knockout stages, Klopp said: "I would say if Egypt qualifies for the final, if he's fit before the final, then probably yes.

"Why not? That's clear.

"It's the tournament.

"Ivory Coast I'm sure is a wonderful country but we have no people from us there and their people have to take care of the people who are playing, so let's see."

Liverpool overcame a slow start on a soggy south coast afternoon to run out resounding victors against the Cherries in their first league match of the season without 14-goal forward Salah.

Victory by 4-0 stretched Liverpool’s unbeaten run to 14 league fixtures as they fully capitalised on a weekend off for second-placed Manchester City.

In-form Bournemouth were competitive for large parts of a frenetic encounter, but rarely threatened en route to only their second defeat in nine games.

A difficult outing for Andoni Iraola’s hosts could have been worse as Justin Kluivert was perhaps fortunate to escape a red card for a first-half challenge on Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.

Liverpool were back in top-flight action for the first time since New Year’s Day, but without talisman Salah.

Nunez broke the deadlock four minutes into the second period and then completed the scoring in added time following Jota's quick-fire brace as the Reds fully capitalised on a weekend off for second-placed Manchester City.

"We had the opposite of a good start," said Klopp. "We put ourselves under pressure.

"It's about winning the game in the end and, as long as you stay in the game, pretty much anything that happens in the game is allowed.