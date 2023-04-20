Larne legend Hughes watched on from the stands as the Inver Reds won their first ever League title last Friday night.

It marked mixed emotions for the midfielder who was forced to retire earlier this season after rupturing his ACL.

The Larne native, who was appointed Head of Youth Football Development Phase at the club following retirement, admits he is also looking forward to the trophy presentation at Inver Park tomorrow night.

"There were some mixed emotions on Friday night, it was hard," he said.

"I was standing over there with the fans and I wasn't even sure whether to go on the pitch or not because as a player you want to feel you've earned it, but then you have to remember up until I got hurt I was involved in every game.

"You always want to be in the middle of it don't you.

"It's going to be unbelievable, I might need a couple of beers just to calm my nerves beforehand.

"It will be brilliant and I can't wait to be honest, it will be a big celebration.

"We now have the Champions League qualifiers to look forward to as well.

"I might see if the gaffer will stick me on the bench and I could limp on in the 88th minute!

"All joking aside, there's that much to look forward to this summer.

"Pre-season is brilliant because you look forward to seeing who's coming in and the changes in the other teams.

"I can now sit and watch it and enjoy it.

"Champions League football at Inver Park though is something I never thought would happen."

Larne have been boosted by the cash injection - believed to be over £5 million - since Kenny Bruce took ownership in 2017.

Hughes was quick to acknowledge that the money has been spent wisely both on and off the pitch.

"If people come and see the facilities and see what we're doing with the kids, it's more than just throwing a few pounds at a few players coming in," he added.

"I know that gets thrown at every team that is doing well, but Kenny has really built from the ground up and given the whole town a lift and given us something to look forward to for the future as well.

"When we lost the Irish Cup semi-final Larne was a ghost town.

"Nobody was out having a pint and the amateur league games had low crowds.

"When Larne are doing well the whole town gets behind it and gives everybody a lift.

"No kid worries about prestige or money, it's all about playing with the best teams and being involved with the best teams.

"For years obviously that wasn't Larne.

"Winning the title now puts us up there with the best of this current era.

"Now we can kick on, we've got a few trophies and now we've got the league.

