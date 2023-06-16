The midfielder joins Rodney McAree’s men after most recently being on the books at Warrenpoint Town.

The 29-year-old was previously a trainee at Derby County, Hull City and St Mirren, before returning home to his native Ireland where he played for Athlone Town, Bohemians, Longford Town and Drogheda United.

In a statement on Dungannon Swifts’ official website, Dillon said: “I am delighted to get a deal agreed to join the Club.

Kealan Dillon pictured with Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree after joining the ranks at Stangmore Park. Picture: Dungannon Swifts FC

"Having worked with Rodney previously for a short time and knowing the way he likes the game to be played, I’m really excited to get started.”

McAree who coached Dillon at Warrenpoint Town said: “I worked with Kealan at Warrenpoint and know what we’re getting.

"He has a great attitude and technically he’s very good. Kealan will add good creativity to the team and I look forward to working with him again.”

Meanwhile, the Swifts have also confirmed that James Knowles will remain at the County Tyrone club after putting pen-to-paper on fresh terms.

He told the Swifts’ website: “To be honest I’m just really delighted to get it over the line, to get it done. Thinking about it, I’ve been here for two years now and I’ve had a really good connection with the Club, everyone around the club and the fans as well.

"Going back to it, I didn’t really see myself playing anywhere else next year. I’ve really enjoyed my time here. I’ve really enjoyed playing football, it’s giving me the hunger for it again.

"Obviously Rod coming in is going to be a new challenge for all of us, which is also very exciting. I can’t wait to get going. He’s going to make new additions to the squad and that I look forward to. Hopefully we can push on and have a better season.”

