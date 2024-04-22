Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fermanagh man McKenna has led the Tractor Boys from League One into the Championship, where they currently sit 2nd in the table and on the cusp of the bright lights of the Premier League.

McKenna was recognised at the English Football League awards as he was named as the Championship Manager of the Year and O'Neill believes the 37-year-old is destined to reach the top of the game.

"Clubs like Ipswich don't belong in League One and their supporters let you know that,” he said.

"He got them out of League One last year and I think he's made a lot of players better which is a sign of a good coach.

"They've gone on that journey out of League One into the Championship and I think they've exceeded where they thought they'd be capable of getting to.

"They had a little dip there but they've rallied again and they've given themselves a great opportunity.

"It's a magnificent job he's doing, his team are well-organised and they play a good style of football which I know Kieran is keen to play.

"He's been shrewd in the transfer market as well - which he's had to be - it's difficult to put a ceiling on where Kieran can go to be honest.”

O’Neill further outlined how McKenna deserves credit for waiting for the right opportunity to come along and how he has brought a “real togetherness” at Portman Road.

He added: "I think the step into Ipswich was a good career move as it's very difficult as a young coach to know what is the right job to take.

"There are a lot of coaches who just jump in but whilst he took on a big club, it was a big club in League One.

"He had a difficult enough period during his first year at times but he got through that and then the team has flown since.