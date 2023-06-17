The former Coleraine man is yet to be capped at senior level despite being across the water at Blackburn Rovers, St Mirren, Morecambe and Kilmarnock during his career.

The Green and White Army are without Steven Davis and Corry Evans for the upcoming double header against Denmark and Kazakhstan, however, Lyons wasn't included in Michael O'Neill's latest squad in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Instead of being downbeat about his chances of a maiden cap, the 26-year-old vowed to work hard to turn his dream into a reality after being involved in several under-age squads for his country.

Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons has opened up on his dreams of playing for Northern Ireland

"Getting a call up for Northern Ireland has been and always will be a dream of mine," he said.

"However, I know that I'm competing against a lot of top quality players but that definitely won't stop me from proving myself.

"It gives me extra motivation to keep trying my best and get a call-up as I know I'm capable of doing it."

After his contract was expiring at the end of last season, the Ballymoney man agreed fresh terms on a new two-year deal to remain in Ayrshire.

Derek McInnes' side were involved in a relegation fight towards the latter stages of the campaign but Killie managed to retain their Premiership status as Lyons netted in a final day success against Ross County.

"It was an easy decision to sign the new deal as everything just feels right with the club," he added.

"With the targets we've set as a club next season, it gives you extra motivation to push on personally and help the club reach those goals.

"I think as a footballer or a sports person in general, you always fear for your future when your contract is coming to an end.