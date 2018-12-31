Kris Lindsay looking for forward step to kick off new year of Dungannon Swifts progress

Kris Lindsay is demanding a rapid response from his Dungannon Swifts players following weekend woe.

The 3-0 loss to basement-based Ards served to close 2018 on a downbeat note for a Swifts side on the rise across numerous fronts since Lindsay’s September appointment.

Now Lindsay is ready to tackle struggling Glentoran aiming for the perfect start to 2019.

“We have a chance to put things right and it’s up to us to do that,” said Lindsay. “If we go into Tuesday with another performance like that, it will definitely be a big worry.

“We’ll look at a few things, try and find what went wrong and see if we can get to the bottom of it.

“The frustrating thing is that we go from the performance levels against Glenavon on Boxing Day to that today.

“Is it easy to get up for games against Glenavon and Linfield?

“We’ve got to look and see how we can replicate those performances in every game.”

Glentoran manager Ronnie McFall is also attempting an upturn in form - with the Oval outfit on the club’s longest league run without victory in 112 years.

A Boxing Day loss to Linfield forced veteran McFall to issue a rally cry and he felt Saturday’s defeat against defending Danske Bank Premiership champions Crusaders featured a step forward.

The Glens conceded an injury-time penalty to the Crues then had Marcus Kane sent off - with McFall critical of both decisions.

“Overall, I was happy with the response of the team after the Boxing Day defeat by Linfield,” said McFall, who introduced Lindsay into Irish League football by handing the promising young centre-back his debut when Portadown manager. “They showed a lot of hunger and desire that was missing at Windsor Park.

“I thought we played really well and deserved at least a draw.

“The result didn’t go our way, but there was a bit of fight and hunger, a massive improvement.”