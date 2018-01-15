Kyle Lafferty in Twitter spat with ex-Sky Sports presenter

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty has become involved in a Twitter spat with former Sky Sports presenter David Tanner.

The Northern Ireland forward responded to a comment by the broadcaster which insisted Lafferty had been causing trouble behind the scenes prior to his exit from Ibrox in 2012.

Tanner had been debating with supporters over the perception of Steven Naismith, who also left Rangers at the time of the club’s financial implosion.

Responding to one Twitter user, Tanner wrote: “Lafferty is lauded and he was causing bother even before Green got his claws in the club. Stop. Go back. Re-examine Naismith.”

Lafferty discovered the tweet and shot back: “Causing bother within the club [laughing emojis] talk some s*** you do David. Jog on mate.”

Tanner then attempted to diffuse the situation, saying: “Now, now! There was conflict, big man!”

However, the striker was having none of it, ending the back-and-forth with: “Once a [bell emoji] always a bell.”