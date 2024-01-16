Linfield will have the chance to defend their BetMcLean Cup crown after reaching the final following a 2-1 win against Dungannon Swifts.

A goal in each half from Kyle McClean would ultimately do the damage at Stangmore Park as Linfield face Portadown in the showpiece decider on Sunday, March 10.

McClean’s goal scoring touch would prove to be the difference as the former NI U21 international would net an early free-kick, before adding a decisive second with twenty minutes left.

The Swifts did half the deficit on 81 minutes through Joe Moore’s low effort but Linfield held firm to see the game out.

Linfield players celebrate Kyle McClean's opening goal against Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park

Linfield would make a blistering start to the contest as they took the lead with only five minutes on the clock. A free-kick was awarded to the Blues in a dangerous position following a foul on Jamie Mulgrew, with McClean firing in the resulting set-piece.

Six minutes later, the visitors would go close again as a short corner-kick routine resulted in Matthew Clarke's cross being headed wide at the back post by Chris McKee.

Soon after, another short corner-kick would cause the Swifts difficulties as Clarke and Daniel Finlayson combined to find Darragh McBrien at the edge of the box. The ex-Dungannon winger hit a shot towards goal that came back off the post, with East heading wide from the resulting phase of play.

It took until the quarter hour mark for the hosts to settle as Leo Alves forced Chris Johns into a routine save, before Dean Curry headed over the crossbar from Kealan Dillon's corner-kick.

After Alves saw a penalty appeal come and go, Rodney McAree's men would threaten on 31 minutes as James Knowles' pass found Dillon but his low effort was easily saved by Johns.

As the half drew to a close, Matthew Fitzpatrick thought he doubled Linfield's lead but his goal-bound header was blocked by Cathal McGinty, with Finlayson's downward header from the resulting corner-kick easily held by Declan Dunne.

On 57 minutes, McBrien looked certain to score against his former employers as he was on the receiving end of Finlayson’s pass but his strike was saved by Dunne.

However, Linfield would suffer a blow on 58 minutes as influential defender East was dismissed by referee Steven Gregg for a second bookable offence after blocking Dunne’s attempt to kick the ball out of his hands.

Despite having a man disadvantage, the holders would stretch their lead on 70 minutes as ex-St Johnstone midfielder McClean added his second of the evening.

A through ball by McClean would attempt to find Fitzpatrick who was in an offside position and therefore he left the ball. This allowed McClean to sprint through and after his initial was saved, the 25-year-old was able to convert the rebound despite protestations from the home side.

The Swifts – who won the competition back in 2018 – would give themselves a lifeline with little less than 10 minutes remaining as Joe Moore, who was introduced as a substitute, would see his low drive go into the back of the net.