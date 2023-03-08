News you can trust since 1737
Kyle Walker being investigated by police over indecent exposure allegations

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker is being investigated by Cheshire Police over allegations he indecently exposed himself in a Wilmslow bar.

By PA Sport Staff
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The alleged incident is said to have happened on Sunday after City’s 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle.

A national newspaper released security camera footage from the bar on Wednesday – and Cheshire Police are now investigating the matter.

“On Wednesday 8 March, Cheshire police was made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an indecent exposure which allegedly occurred in the Wilmslow area,” the force said in a statement.

Cheshire Police said officers are investigating Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker over a video circulating on social media in relation to an alleged indecent exposure.
“Enquiries in relation to the incident are in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time.”

City, who gave their players two days off after the Newcastle victory, have declined to comment.

The PA news agency understands Walker contests the allegations and reported for training as normal after the two-day break.

Walker’s representatives have been approached for comment.

