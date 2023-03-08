The alleged incident is said to have happened on Sunday after City’s 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle.

A national newspaper released security camera footage from the bar on Wednesday – and Cheshire Police are now investigating the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Wednesday 8 March, Cheshire police was made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an indecent exposure which allegedly occurred in the Wilmslow area,” the force said in a statement.

Cheshire Police said officers are investigating Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker over a video circulating on social media in relation to an alleged indecent exposure.

“Enquiries in relation to the incident are in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time.”

City, who gave their players two days off after the Newcastle victory, have declined to comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PA news agency understands Walker contests the allegations and reported for training as normal after the two-day break.