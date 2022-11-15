Midfielder Kym Nelson was the unlikely match-winner with a stunning strike 10 minutes from time.

It was a game that will not live long in the memory, especially for any armchair viewers as it was beamed out live by Sky Sports television.

The aways fans may have had to wait for 80 minutes, but Nelson’s goal was certainly worth the admission money alone – inflicting the first home league defeat of the season on the Crues.

Ballymena United’s Kym Nelson celebrates scoring the decisive goal in victory over Crusaders.

Crafty Davy McDaid had the first sniff of goal for the visitors after only eight minutes when Ross Redman’s cross was touched on by Nelson, but the former Larne man could only fire wide.

United threatened again with Redman again the provider with a free-kick that was only cleared to Josh Kelly, who tried his luck with a stinging shot from distance that inched past the post.

The industrious Nelson and McDaid then linked up on the right which carved open the Crues defence, but when the little striker whipped in a low cross defender Billy Joe Burns got back to mop up.

United boss Jeffrey held his head in frustration on 24 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Michael Place charged down the right before picking out the unmarked Nelson, who shamefully hoofed his effort over the top.

The home fans had to wait until 26 minutes for the first taste of action at the other end.

McCauley Snelgrove gobbled up a long clearance from goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey and, after tricking his way past Place, his low drive was superbly pawed to safety by Sean O’Neill.

And it was Snelgrove who almost broke the deadlock nine minutes before the interval when he picked up a pass from Ross Clarke, took a lovely touch before curling goalwards a beauty from 25 yards that O’Neill was relieved to see flash past the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

United fans were calling for a red card after the restart when Crues defender Daniel Larmour appeared to flick the ball clear with his hand when under pressure from McDaid – but referee Tony Clarke wasn’t convinced.

Crusaders almost ended the boredom on the hour when Jordan Forsythe’s racking crossfield delivery was met by the towering Adam Lecky, whose header cannoned back off the crossbar with O’Neill beaten. The free-scoring Philip Lecky tried to pick up the pieces, but he fluffed his lines.

The home team threatened again with 20 minutes left with Clarke and Jude Winchester carving out a chance for Lowry, whose flick header arrowed past the post.

But it was United who broke the deadlock with 10 minutes remaining. Crusaders were still reshuffling their pack after losing Forsythe and Lecky and when Redman’s cross was cleared by Lowry and the ball broke to Nelson 25 yards out, his sizzling left-footed drive exploded into the bottom corner, giving Tuffey no chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight’s Co Antrim Shield programme will feature semi-final ties.