The 23-year-old joins the ranks at Inver Park after spending two years at National League side Torquay United, where he made more than 50 appearances for the Gulls.

The London native came through the ranks at Queen’s Park Rangers before moving to Barnsley for an 18-month spell prior to the switch to Torquay United.

Omar becomes the second arrival at the champions following the capture of defender Craig Farquhar from Ballymena United.

Larne have completed a deal to sign defender Ali Omar. Photo: Larne FC official website

“I really happy and honoured to be here, I’d like to thank the Gaffer for giving me the chance to join the club,” Omar told Larne’s official website.

“I’m a defender and I like to try to get on the ball where possible and break the lines. I’m really excited for this challenge, I’ve moved away from home to come here and I want to go out there and show what I can do.

“I’m really excited to know the Champions League games are coming up and it’s something every kid dreams of, to play in Europe, so I’m very excited for that and can’t wait to get going.”

Larne have confirmed that Omar will wear the number 3 shirt and boss Tiernan Lynch explained that his new arrival ticks all the boxes in terms of the type of player he is looking for.

“Ali is another player we have targeted to bring to the club,” Tiernan said.

“He has the profile of the type of player we are looking for. He’s young, still developing, and comes having played professionally through his career so far, with good senior experience at National League level.