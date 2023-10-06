Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a goalless first half, the game would have two goals after the interval as Levi Ives netted a delightful free-kick but Kennedy ensured Crusaders would leave with a share of the spoils as he converted from a tight angle with ten minutes to go.

It took until the 20th minute for the first effort of the game to be created as Adam Lecky’s volley from 12 yards was expertly held by Rohan Ferguson.

Four minutes later, industrious work by Dylan Sloan allowed the midfielder to retrieve possession and he had the vision to pick out Lee Bonis who sent his effort over the crossbar.

Levi Ives is mobbed by his Larne team-mates after netting against Crusaders at Inver Park

Just before the half hour mark, Crusaders would rattle the crossbar as a corner kick was deflected onto the woodwork as the hosts survived.

The Hatchetmen would end the half strongly as Kennedy’s free-kick was parried away by Ferguson, before Daniel Larmour fired harmlessly wide.

On 57 minutes, Crusaders had goalkeeper Johnny Tuffey to thank as the former Northern Ireland international was alert to come off his line and thwart an effort by Bonis.

Soon after, Ferguson would prove his worth in the other goal mouth as the Scottish native produced a world class save to prevent Lecky’s effort from going into the top corner.

However, the deadlock would arrive on 63 minutes and it was well worth the wait. A free-kick at the edge of the box by summer recruit Ives would leave Tuffey with no chance to give Tiernan Lynch’s side the lead.

This would leave Larne in the ascendancy as they created two chances in a matter of minutes which resulted in Tomas Cosgrove’s looped effort being saved by Tuffey, with Bonis heading wide from Ives’ corner soon after.

The Irish Cup holders were left in disbelief on 72 minutes as Ferguson produced an outstanding double save to prevent Paul Heatley from finding the back of the net.

