In a sign of respect, David Healy and the Linfield squad gave a guard of honour to the newly crowned champions as they set foot on the pitch.

As proceedings got underway, Larne would take a deserved half-time lead as Andy Ryan’s sublime curling effort from the edge of the area left Chris Johns with no chance.

However, Linfield were much more threatening after the break and equalised just before the hour mark as Stephen Fallon’s spectacular strike from distance set-up a grandstand finish.

Larne’s Andrew Ryan and Linfield’s Chris Shields pictured in action during Friday night's game at Inver Park.

In an entertaining game, both teams would try and get all three points as Lee Bonis had a header cleared off the line, with the Blues also going close as Sam Roscoe headed wide from Matthew Clarke’s corner kick.

In front of a sell-out crowd in east Antrim, the hosts would make all the early running and threatened three times inside the first ten minutes.

The first sight of goal would see Fuad Sule drive forward with the ball but his strike failed to find the target, before neat foot work by Micheal Glynn allowed the full-back to drive forward but his attempt finished well over the crossbar.

Soon after, a corner kick by Joe Thomson wasn't defended by the visitors with the resulting shot by Bonis seeing the unbalanced striker blazing over.

On 12 minutes, Larne would threaten again as a multitude of mistakes from both teams would inadvertently allow Bonis to thread the ball through strike partner Andy Ryan but the Scotsman was unable to force a way by Johns.

After Johns would deny Bonis, the Blues would squander a big chance of their own to go ahead.

A poor pass by Cian Bolger allowed Joel Cooper through on goal but his curled strike from the edge of the box went inches by the far post.

However, the breakthrough would arrive in spectacular fashion on 39 minutes as Ryan played a neat one-two with Thomson before finishing with a delightful strike from the edge of the box.

David Healy's men knew a win would secure second place and automatic European qualification for next season and they would go close on two occasions to levelling at the break.

Pin-ball in the Larne box allowed Cooper to force Rohan Ferguson into action, with the resulting corner kick seeing Daniel Finlayson's goal bound header hitting his own team-mate and then cleared away to safety.

Larne would go within a lick of paint of doubling their lead on 56 minutes as a precise delivery by Glynn met the head of Bonis but the marksman could only watch on as his effort hit the crossbar.

From the resulting phase of play, Linfield would draw themselves level as Fallon was allowed too much time to drive forward and the midfielder found the top corner from distance.

In a frantic two minute spell, Larne would be denied a second as Bonis' header was cleared off the line by an alert Kyle McClean.

After both teams made a raft of substitutions, Linfield would threaten next as a corner kick met Finlayson but his header could only force Ferguson into a routine save.

Another couple of set piece deliveries would see Linfield go close yet again as Matthew Clarke’s goal bound effort was blocked by Sule, before Clarke’s corner kick was headed wide by a well positioned Sam Roscoe.

In stoppage time, Larne would have the last chance of the contest as Millar picked out Thomas Maguire but the winger’s attempt was deflected over the crossbar.

As the game drew to a close, Larne were able to say farewell to the retired Jeff Hughes as the club legend was subbed on with a matter of seconds left.

After securing the league title seven days prior, Larne were finally able to get their hands on the Gibson Cup to get the title party started.

Linfield know that if Glentoran drop points against Coleraine then they will be guaranteed second place in the table and a place in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Kelly (Watson ‘71 mins), Sule, Bonis (Hughes ‘90+4mins), Gordon (Wolters ‘71 mins), Bolger, Thomson (Randall ‘71 mins), Millar, Glynn, Ryan (Maguire ‘71 mins).

Subs Not Used: Pardington (GK), Kearns.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Shields, Callacher, Millar (Quinn '63 mins), McClean (Pepper ‘90 mins), Cooper (Lafferty '63 mins), M. Clarke, Finlayson, Fallon, Vertainen (Devine '63 mins).

Subs Not Used: Walsh (GK), Newberry, Haygarth.