The pair have been at Inver Park since 2018 and helped Larne go from the Championship to winning the Gibson Cup under Tiernan Lynch’s tutelage.

Furthermore, the duo would lift the County Antrim Shield on three occasions, as well as help Larne achieve European qualification three seasons in a row.

Sule initially arrived at Larne on loan from Barnet but the move was quickly made permanent in January 2019, where he has since amassed 185 appearances.

Fuad Sule and Graham Kelly will leave Larne this summer on the expiry of their contracts

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Scottish Premiership side St. Mirren, as well as title rivals Linfield.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch told the club’s official website: “We offered Fuad a new contract but he feels he is at the stage of his career where he wants to break into professional football in Great Britain.

“I understand that and while we are disappointed to lose him, we wish him well in wherever his career takes him next.

“He played an important role in our success during his time here and became a fans’ favourite because of the way he plays the game.

“We feel his time here is also testament to our ability as a club to give players a platform to further their careers, as well as be part of the success we’re building here.”

25-year-old Kelly made the switch to Larne after being released by Sheffield United, with the Dubliner making 149 appearances for the Inver Reds.

The defender can operate at both centre-back and left-back as several clubs both north and south of the border eye his services.

Lynch added: “Graham was a top professional throughout his time here and put into practice the education he got at Sheffield United.

“He applied himself wherever he was asked to play and always got on with it, making him a great player to work with.