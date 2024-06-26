Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conor McKendry says the lure of winning more trophies at Larne was too good to pass up on as the winger embarks on his second spell at the club.

The 25-year-old moved back to Inver Park earlier this month after he was released from his contract at Coleraine at the end of last season.

McKendry would previously be on the books of the club as a youth player and then re-joined the Inver Reds in 2019 after a spell in England.

However, he would enjoy regular football at Coleraine across a three-year period as he sealed a move to the Bannsiders - a deal that saw Ben Doherty move in the opposite direction.

Conor McKendry has re-joined Larne as he aims to bring more silverware to Inver Park this season. Picture: Larne FC

His time at Coleraine would be brought to an end at the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign, with Larne edging out Glentoran to obtain his services.

McKendry is already back training with Tiernan Lynch's side and featured in the 1-1 friendly draw against Stranraer last weekend as the reigning champions prepare for Champions League qualifying games.

"It is great to be back,” said McKendry, who lives in nearby Carnlough.

"I have noticed a big difference since the last time I was here. The training ground is completely new, the meals, preparation and pitch sessions have improved.

"It’s mad to say this but it’s even more professional than it was before and it already was professional back then.

"I wanted to join the club because playing in Europe was a massive pull and I want to help Larne progress on that stage, as well as winning things.”

Larne have won back-to-back league titles and will face Latvian champions FC RFS in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

McKendry says he is determined to get his hands on winners’ medals during his second time at Inver Park and knows that if he doesn’t perform, then there will be other members of the squad who will deputise.

He commented: “As I said when I signed, going for that hat-trick of league wins was a massive factor in me coming back and there’s no reason why that success can’t continue across all the competitions that we play in.

"All the clubs will want to have two players for every position and Larne is no different. Squad depth is what wins the big prizes and if you don’t produce the goods, then someone else will do it.

"Preparation for Europe and the new season has been good so far and we are looking forward to those tests. I wanted to play at Inver Park again as soon as possible, so thankfully, that will happen.”

McKendry, who was previously at Ipswich Town as a trainee, believes he doesn’t have to win over the support of the Larne faithful again and how leaving Coleraine was the best decision for his career.

"I think the Larne fans and I had a bit of banter when I was at Coleraine...but it was the same across both parties and I’ve remained friends with a lot of people at the club.

"I’m excited for what lies next but it was hard to leave Coleraine as Oran Kearney gave me what he promised and that was game time.