Larne chief Tiernan Lynch says the Irish League needs more full-time clubs ahead of Wednesday's County Antrim Shield semi-final against Crusaders.

Lynch made the comments after Sunday's Premiership victory against Coleraine, who are currently embarking on their first season with full-time status.

Goals from Paul O'Neill and Conor McKendry - either side of Jamie Glackin's equaliser - gave Larne all three points but they were made to work for the win as the Bannsiders were guilty of squandering two great chances late on.

The men from the north coast have endured an inconsistent Premiership campaign with six wins, four draws and six defeats so far, as well as being knocked-out of the BetMcLean Cup.

Larne continue their busy schedule as they face Crusaders in the semi-final of the County Antrim Shield

However, Lynch believes there is enough good football people around the Coleraine Showgrounds to help the Bannsiders potentially follow in the footsteps of Larne.

"I think it's one of those ones where there's going to be teething problems and you're not going to get the players you want as they can't go full-time, meaning your options are limited," he said.

"I think eventually they'll get it right because there's good people at Coleraine and they've good management, as well as Oran Kearney (sporting director).

"I think there's good Irish League people there, who over time, will get this right.

"The one thing they've done and probably what the rest of the league now need to follow is that we all need to be full-time.

"We all need to try and push as to how we get an element of full-time, more contact time and more opportunities for younger players to stay in the full-time game.

"I think that'll make a massive difference to the league. I don't think it'll happen like the flick of a switch but great credit to Coleraine as you can see how Dean has them playing and they're a threat.

"The more time he has with them and the better calibre of player that comes their way, they will be a top side no doubt."

McKendry’s winner was against his former club and Lynch says the Inver Reds are working hard with the attacker to improve all aspects of his game after re-joining in the summer.

He explained: "You don't need to tell Conor to have a shot.

"I think that's Conor, he has that in his locker and you get those moments with him.

"Those moments of magic are what he's all about and there's other parts of his game we are trying to develop and work on.

"Can we make him a more complete player and credit to him because he's working really hard at it.

"It's not an overnight thing, it's plenty of kicks up the backside and keeping at it.

"He has the temperament and the will to do it.”

Larne are chasing a fifth-straight Shield triumph as they continue their busy schedule on a number of different fronts, with Lynch unsure if hr will have Shaun Want and Andy Ryan back at his disposal after missing Sunday’s win.

"It's another game and I think we've had 25 games already but we'll keep going,” he continued.